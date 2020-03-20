GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 16.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,706,000 after acquiring an additional 64,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $118.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.99. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $186.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

In related news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

