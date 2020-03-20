GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 668 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Henry Schein by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Henry Schein by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSIC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

Henry Schein stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.34 and its 200-day moving average is $65.56. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.27 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

