GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $432,000 Stock Position in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZZ. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in AZZ by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in AZZ during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in AZZ by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AZZ by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AZZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $22.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $541.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.40. AZZ Inc has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $50.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. AZZ had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

