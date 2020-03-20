GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 193,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,120,911,000 after acquiring an additional 620,579 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 7.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 430,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,638,000 after purchasing an additional 30,516 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 165,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter valued at about $520,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra boosted their price target on Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut Baxter International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.16.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $78.17 on Friday. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.69 and its 200 day moving average is $85.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.59%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.