GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 82,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,193 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 206.5% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 250,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 169,023 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 445,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,199,000 after purchasing an additional 31,537 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,907,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $81.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.