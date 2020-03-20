GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,674,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Nutrien by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 228,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,263,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Nutrien to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

NTR opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.29. Nutrien Ltd has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $55.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

