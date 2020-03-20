GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 34 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 551,695 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,378,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 310,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,682,000 after acquiring an additional 226,727 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 389.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 284,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,809,000 after acquiring an additional 226,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 455.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,515,000 after acquiring an additional 203,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.20.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $445,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,825.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total value of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,406.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOC opened at $296.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $347.93 and a 200-day moving average of $356.73. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.29 and a 52 week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.