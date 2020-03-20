GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,824 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,359 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2,655.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 266,332 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 66,295 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,326 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $18,818,000 after acquiring an additional 239,765 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 456,313 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 88,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 83,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cfra increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

