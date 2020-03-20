GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 84,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 135,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 18,036 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 650,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,770,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 246.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JMP Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.79.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $140,396.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MS opened at $30.92 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

