GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 85 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,137.01, for a total transaction of $284,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,361,003.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total transaction of $457,876.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,220.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $836.56 on Friday. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $726.01 and a twelve month high of $1,347.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,209.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1,166.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $29.19. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 40.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,174.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

