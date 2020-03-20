GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 332 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE opened at $30.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.65 and a 52-week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.