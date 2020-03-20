Genpact (NYSE:G) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.17

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.17 and last traded at $25.90, with a volume of 18717 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

G has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Get Genpact alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average is $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.84 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $876,808.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,347.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $193,298.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Genpact by 4,455.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Genpact by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Genpact by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.