Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Bought by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 80.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 418,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,879 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $9,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,297,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth about $15,195,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth about $6,328,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 285,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $4,301,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Shares of GMAB opened at $18.50 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $25.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.88 and a quick ratio of 18.72.

GMAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.