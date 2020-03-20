General Electric (NYSE:GE) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

General Electric (NYSE:GE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $9.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. General Electric traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 1547177 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 496,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 340,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,141 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 500.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,757 shares during the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55. The company has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile (NYSE:GE)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

