GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on G1A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €26.47 ($30.78).

ETR:G1A opened at €15.05 ($17.50) on Tuesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €17.55 ($20.41) and a 52 week high of €30.32 ($35.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is €26.99.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

