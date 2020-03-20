GCP Applied Technologies Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the construction company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.84 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

GCP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.60. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $30.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,585,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,065,000 after buying an additional 51,924 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 601,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after buying an additional 44,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 193.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after buying an additional 418,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

