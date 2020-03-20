Gary D. Burnison Purchases 1,000 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Gary D. Burnison acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 306,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,962,827.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE KFY opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.20. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $48.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.77.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.22 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

KFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,710,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,666,000 after acquiring an additional 72,954 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,360,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,701,000 after acquiring an additional 284,546 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,284,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,469,000 after acquiring an additional 463,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,208,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,233,000 after acquiring an additional 122,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,132,000 after acquiring an additional 81,790 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

