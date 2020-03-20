Gary D. Burnison Acquires 1,000 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Gary D. Burnison acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 306,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,812,411.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $25.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.77. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $48.81.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.22 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,132,000 after acquiring an additional 81,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,301,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 66,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 14,262 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,360,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,701,000 after buying an additional 284,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KFY. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

