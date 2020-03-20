GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on GAP from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. MKM Partners cut their target price on GAP from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GAP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.47.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $8.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. GAP has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 2.14%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GAP will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.02%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GAP during the fourth quarter worth $63,059,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in GAP by 2,651.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GAP by 12.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,600,926 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $201,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,187 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in GAP by 2,810.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,191,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,380 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GAP during the fourth quarter worth $15,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

