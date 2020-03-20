Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $2.46, but opened at $2.35. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Gannett shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 5,064,484 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Gannett from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get Gannett alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Reed acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Also, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 190,000 shares of company stock worth $704,000. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 2,298.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 169,565 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 90,657 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,330,000 after acquiring an additional 20,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 16,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $142.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70.

About Gannett (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.