Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $2.46, but opened at $2.35. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Gannett shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 5,064,484 shares changing hands.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Gannett from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.
In related news, CEO Michael Reed acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Also, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 190,000 shares of company stock worth $704,000. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The firm has a market capitalization of $142.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70.
About Gannett (NYSE:GCI)
Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.
