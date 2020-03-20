Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.01

Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (NYSE:GAB) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 25850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAB. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

About Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

