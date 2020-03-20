G.Research Weighs in on Nabriva Therapeutics PLC -‘s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) – Analysts at G.Research upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.65) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.85). G.Research also issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 173.96% and a negative net margin of 872.95%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NBRV. BidaskClub cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wedbush cut Nabriva Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nabriva Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.59.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.79. The stock has a market cap of $531.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,616.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 33,687 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 171,923.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $108,000. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

