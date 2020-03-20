G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $754.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $7.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.68. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $26.70.

In other news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $155,945.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,227.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

