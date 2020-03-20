FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chemours in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chemours’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

CC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra raised Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

Chemours stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Chemours has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.93.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 52.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CC. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 9.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 625,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after buying an additional 337,725 shares during the last quarter. Anavon Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,979,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider E Bryan Snell purchased 11,000 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,193.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Brown acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

