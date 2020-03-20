FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FHLB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42.

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter. FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 6.06%.

Friendly Hills Bank, a community bank, provides financial services and banking products. The company offers deposit products, such as business checking and savings accounts; checking plans, including personal, interest, and e checking plans; savings plans comprising personal savings, personal high yield money market accounts, health savings accounts, and fixed term time certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

