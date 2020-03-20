Fred Alger Management LLC Trims Stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 553,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451,171 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.25% of US Foods worth $23,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,228,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,464,000 after purchasing an additional 28,009 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 290.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 11,219 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth $618,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

USFD opened at $12.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.93. US Foods Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. US Foods had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.88.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

