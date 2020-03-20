Fred Alger Management LLC Takes Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 652,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth about $6,287,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 57.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,997,000 after buying an additional 457,879 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 7.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Schlumberger by 108.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 68,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 35,519 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SLB shares. Bank of America cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.76.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.68. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.42%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

