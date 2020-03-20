Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 89,136 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 274,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 89,136 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $12,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $230,188,000 after buying an additional 2,981,656 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,214,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,159,000 after buying an additional 257,888 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,907,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $225,050,000 after buying an additional 107,626 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 629.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,611,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,494,000 after buying an additional 3,979,931 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14,550.1% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,605,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,303,000 after buying an additional 4,574,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $148,532,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,922 shares of company stock worth $12,930,668 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.50 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $39.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 132.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.