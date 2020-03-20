Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 71,713 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 71,713 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $30,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UTX stock opened at $83.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.26. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $158.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.39.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

