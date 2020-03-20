Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 67,110 Shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its stake in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,110 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Novanta worth $15,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,017,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,966,000 after purchasing an additional 119,851 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 991,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,731,000 after purchasing an additional 90,144 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,590,000 after purchasing an additional 149,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 695,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 300,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,556,000 after purchasing an additional 61,012 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novanta alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOVT. BidaskClub cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

NOVT stock opened at $74.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 64.45 and a beta of 1.40. Novanta Inc has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $99.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.71.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $159.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.08 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Novanta Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $498,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,486,097.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $716,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,133,621.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,893 shares of company stock worth $2,415,381 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Novanta Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.