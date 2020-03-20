Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 5,542 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $9,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 274.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 236,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,053,000 after acquiring an additional 173,416 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SBA Communications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,817,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,706,000 after acquiring an additional 41,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in SBA Communications by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. Carr sold 5,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.85, for a total value of $1,606,655.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,753.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,244 shares of company stock valued at $40,935,832 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.14.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $245.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 190.03 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $190.51 and a 12 month high of $309.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.08 and a 200-day moving average of $250.79.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.