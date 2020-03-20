Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 50,053 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,053 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $10,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIND. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

LIND opened at $3.75 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $185.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.63.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Ein bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $223,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,729.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,565.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.