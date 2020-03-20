Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 46,501 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,501 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Vail Resorts worth $30,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 740.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $160.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.47 and its 200-day moving average is $233.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $924.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $268.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $278.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.64.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

