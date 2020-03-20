Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 3,825 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.11% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $9,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,434.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 123,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after buying an additional 115,875 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $2,343,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

BFAM stock opened at $69.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.72. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.23 and a fifty-two week high of $176.98.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total value of $568,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,175 shares in the company, valued at $13,030,041. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $1,012,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,313.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $2,444,015 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from to in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.