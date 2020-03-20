Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 3,122 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in KLA by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in KLA by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in KLA by 390.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in KLA by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $127.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.02. KLA Corporation has a 52-week low of $101.34 and a 52-week high of $184.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. KLA’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total value of $99,326.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,217.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total transaction of $222,753.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,042.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,639 shares of company stock worth $1,570,577. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $192.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.92.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

