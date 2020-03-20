Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 2,919 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,188 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $21,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $69.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.96.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.