Fred Alger Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,146 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of IAA worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get IAA alerts:

Shares of IAA opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.09. IAA has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $51.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.11 million. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IAA will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IAA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IAA from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of IAA from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research raised shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.