Fred Alger Management LLC Reduces Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,524 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $13,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on CME Group from $260.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.36.

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,327 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME opened at $155.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.81. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.18.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.