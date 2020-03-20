Fred Alger Management LLC Raises Stock Position in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 207.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,422 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of InterXion worth $14,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in InterXion during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in InterXion by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,946,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in InterXion by 103.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 21,133 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in InterXion by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in InterXion by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterXion alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INXN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of INXN opened at $77.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.78. InterXion Holding NV has a twelve month low of $64.29 and a twelve month high of $102.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.62.

About InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.