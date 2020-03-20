Fred Alger Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 137.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 124,259 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of NeoGenomics worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after buying an additional 79,040 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 58,090 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

NEO opened at $26.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.77 and a beta of 1.09. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.25 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 1.96%. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on NEO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. First Analysis upgraded NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $8,553,321.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,616,882.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $3,027,149.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,706,760.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

