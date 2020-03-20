Fred Alger Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $7,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 1,515.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.68.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. AstraZeneca plc has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $51.55. The stock has a market cap of $103.30 billion, a PE ratio of 75.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.14.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

