Fred Alger Management LLC Raises Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $136.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.76. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.95 and a twelve month high of $171.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRSK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.42.

In other news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total transaction of $536,064.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,379,006.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $3,970,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,776 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,055 shares of company stock worth $15,373,331 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

