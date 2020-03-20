Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 295,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,889,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Momo during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Momo by 791.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Momo during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Momo during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Momo during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $21.18 on Friday. Momo Inc has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.74.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information services provider reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $4.88. Momo had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Momo Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MOMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Momo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.23.

Momo Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

