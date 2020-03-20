Fred Alger Management LLC Makes New Investment in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 171,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,275,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 1.13% of Goosehead Insurance at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSHD. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 26,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,187,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,935,244. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 27,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $1,523,668.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 742,390 shares in the company, valued at $41,432,785.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 440,345 shares of company stock worth $21,259,681. 67.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $45.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.96. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The company has a market cap of $675.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.11.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $23.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

