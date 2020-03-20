Fred Alger Management LLC Makes New $5.87 Million Investment in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on EDU shares. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.77.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock opened at $110.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.45 and a 200-day moving average of $122.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.25. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52-week low of $78.68 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.