Fred Alger Management LLC Makes New $15.21 Million Investment in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 133,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,207,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Seattle Genetics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics stock opened at $100.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.05 and a beta of 1.72. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $124.32.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,134,482.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $919,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,766 shares of company stock worth $10,527,157. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Seattle Genetics from $87.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

