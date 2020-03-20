Fred Alger Management LLC Lowers Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 393,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,217,000 after purchasing an additional 190,167 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 63,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,327 shares during the period. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,074,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,154,000 after purchasing an additional 41,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AME. Stephens raised their target price on AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Langenberg & Company cut AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cowen upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.71.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,489. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $69.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $102.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

