Fred Alger Management LLC Invests $15.25 Million in Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 555,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,245,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Progyny at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $20.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.09. Progyny Inc has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.07 million. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progyny Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

