Fred Alger Management LLC Increases Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 3,356.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,520 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.16% of Twilio worth $21,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,222,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,193,000 after buying an additional 458,920 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,405,000 after buying an additional 215,211 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,522,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $90,863,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 724,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,684,000 after buying an additional 113,692 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 4,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $521,773.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 4,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $567,746.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,377,589 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.78.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $82.50 on Friday. Twilio Inc has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.74.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.