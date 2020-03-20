Fred Alger Management LLC Increases Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 612,113 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 150,626 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $10,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 64,148 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,517 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,428 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.28 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96. The company has a market cap of $586.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.87, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $19.57.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is presently 33.17%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

